COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danish drug producer Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it saw no change in the pricing environment of the U.S. diabetes market, which it has always seen as competitive.

"There's no real change in the pricing environment. There's always been competitive pressure in the United States," Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard told a conference call.

Novo Nordisk's French rival Sanofi spooked investors earlier this week when it said it expected sales growth of its diabetes drugs to stall in the United States next year due to the competitive environment.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)