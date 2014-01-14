BRIEF-Symrise doesn't expect big hit from any U.S., Brexit trade barriers
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Jan 14 Denmark's Novo Nordisk has been sued by a group of healthcare purchasing companies in the United States for allegedly wrongfully keeping generic copies of its Prandin diabetes drug off the market.
A spokesman for Novo said on Tuesday the company aimed to get the case dismissed, but had no further comment.
In 2005 Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories, a subsidiary of Indian drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, applied to get a generic version of Prandin approved by 2009, when Novo's patent on the drug would expire.
In June 2005 Novo led a patent infringement lawsuit against Caraco, which it lost last summer.
The purchasing companies - American Sales Co, Rochester Drug Co-op and Cardinal - said the case wrongfully delayed generic competition for Prandin and claim compensation for this, Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported, adding the size of the compensation claim was not disclosed.
Novo has in recent years reaped U.S. sales of $200 million and $250 million per year from Prandin.
