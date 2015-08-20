LISBON Aug 20 The Bank of Portugal is in
exclusive talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co on the
sale of state-rescued Novo Banco, leaving two other bidders on
the sidelines, sources said.
Two sources close to the bidding process told Reuters
China's Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo
Global Management had also made binding bids and could
re-enter the race if talks with privately-held Anbang fail.
A Beijing-based spokeswoman for Anbang declined to comment.
The Bank of Portugal said in a statement late on Wednesday
it had started talks with one of the bidders in order to reach a
final decision, but did not name the companies. It added that
the other two binding bids remain valid.
(Writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Susan Thomas)