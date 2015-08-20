LISBON Aug 20 The Bank of Portugal is in exclusive talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co on the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco, leaving two other bidders on the sidelines, sources said.

Two sources close to the bidding process told Reuters China's Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo Global Management had also made binding bids and could re-enter the race if talks with privately-held Anbang fail.

A Beijing-based spokeswoman for Anbang declined to comment.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement late on Wednesday it had started talks with one of the bidders in order to reach a final decision, but did not name the companies. It added that the other two binding bids remain valid. (Writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Susan Thomas)