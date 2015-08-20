* Price main criterion, Anbang total offer is largest - source

* Apollo, Fosun also made binding bids - sources (Adds details on price, quotes)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Aug 20 The Bank of Portugal is in exclusive talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co on the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco, leaving two other bidders on the sidelines, sources said.

Two sources close to the bidding process told Reuters China's Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo Global Management had also made binding bids and could re-enter the race if talks with privately-held Anbang fail.

A Beijing-based spokeswoman for Anbang declined to comment.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement late on Wednesday it had started talks with one of the bidders in order to reach a final decision, but did not name the companies. It added that the other two binding bids remain valid.

Novo Banco is the "good bank" carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) state rescue last August of the country's then second-largest lender, which had crumbled under the weight of its founding family's debt.

Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco soon to recover the rescue funds, although it is so far unlikely to get the full amount back and the difference should be financed by the banking system via the so-called Bank Resolution Fund.

Earlier this month, the central bank received one improved bid for Novo Banco, which local media said was from Apollo. Yet Anbang's total offer, which includes a direct payment to the state and capitalisation of Novo Banco, was still the largest, one of the sources said.

The price offered is the main criterion in a winning bid, but the authorities will also evaluate the business project, impact on competition and stability of the financial sector.

Sources said in June that the initial bids by the two Chinese competitors in April were in excess of 4 billion euros and were likely to have increased since.

But one of the sources said on Thursday that "the price to be paid for Novo Banco includes funds for a capital increase which could be around 1 billion euros" to cover various contingencies stemming from lawsuits by creditors and investors who lost money at BES.

Although most of the BES rescue package came from public funds, the capital was injected via Bank Resolution Fund - set up to rescue failing banks - making it the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks.

One of the groups that invested in the Espirito Santo family's holding firm has filed an injunction seeking to block the sale and the case is currently before a Lisbon court.

"And what if capital hike is not enough to cover contingencies? After a certain price level in Novo Banco sale, whoever wants to buy a bank in Portugal may prefer to look at other alternatives like Banif and Banco BPI ," the source said.

Earlier this week, BPI shares jumped on a report in Spain's El Confidencial speculating that the Chinese company that loses the bid for Novo Banco could buy Caixabank's 44 percent stake in BPI. ($1 = 0.8965 euros)