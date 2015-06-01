(Recasts with source comments, adds Lisbon dateline, background)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, June 1 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco is likely to end with a duel between two Chinese bidders, which have both presented offers of just over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), and could lead to a fourth stage involving direct negotiations, sources said on Monday.

Novo Banco is the successor to Banco Espirito Santo, which nearly collapsed under the weight of the debts of its founding family and had to be rescued in a 4.9 billion euro operation in August 2014.

Chinese insurer Anbang and Fosun International both presented bids just over 4 billion euros in April, far higher than offers from the three other contenders: Spain's Santander and American funds Apollo and Cerberus.

"The non-binding offers by Fosun and Angbang were around 4 billion euros, but above all there is a big gap with the three other offers," said one source in the financial sector.

Portugal's central bank received the five non-binding offers in April and is awaiting binding offers by a June 30 deadline.

The central bank, Novo Banco, Fosun and Angbang all declined comment.

Another source with knowledge of the sale process said the Chinese bidders had made the highest bids because there are few similar available assets in Europe. Novo Banco is Portugal's third-largest bank in terms of its assets totaling around 65 billion euros.

The financial sector source said that apart from the price, the winner would be chosen on the basis of its business plan, impact on competition, maintaining stability in the financial sector and social costs.

"If the final offers are very close, there is the possibility that there will be a fourth phase of direct negotiations to analyse and evaluate the offers," the source said.

Carlos Costa, governor of the Bank of Portugal, said last week that after binding offers are presented, the time it will take to wrap up the final sale will depend on how close the bids are.

The two bids of just over 4 billion euros incorporated a discount of about 20 percent to Novo Banco's book value of 4.9 billion euros, in line with the current price of some European financial counterparts.

Fosun has already entered the Portuguese market with the purchase last year of the country's leading insurer, Fidelidade. Apollo last year bought insurer Tranquilidade, another part of the bankrupt Espirito Santo business empire.

Anbang, China's eighth-largest life insurer, earlier this year bought Dutch insurer Vivat. ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru, Shu Zhang in Beijing and Adam Jourdan in Shanghai; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Holmes)