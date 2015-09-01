HONG KONG, Sept 1 Fosun International Ltd
still has a "strong commitment" to Portugal, a
spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday, after the Bank of
Portugal said it had started talks with another prospective
buyer of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, having failed to reach
agreement with the previously preferred bidder.
Sources had told Reuters that the preferred bidder had been
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co while U.S. fund Apollo Global
Management and China's Fosun have also presented binding
offers.
With Anbang out of the race, Apollo, the second-placed
bidder according to Reuters sources, has entered exclusive talks
with the Bank of Portugal, leaving Fosun to await the outcome of
those talks.
(Reporting By Umesh Desai; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)