LISBON, Sept 1 The Bank of Portugal has ended
negotiations with a potential buyer of state-rescued Novo Banco
after failing to reach an agreement, saying that it will now
start talks with the second-placed bidder for the bank.
"As no agreement has been reached, the Bank of Portugal
decided today to end those negotiations and invite the
second-placed potential buyer into negotiations," the bank said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Sources have told Reuters that the first-placed bidder was
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co while U.S. fund Apollo
Global Management and China's Fosun International
have also presented binding offers.
Novo Banco is the "good bank" carved out of Banco Espirito
Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro state rescue in August 2014
of the country's then second-largest lender, which had crumbled
under the weight of its founding family's debts. It was
Portugal's biggest ever financial collapse.
