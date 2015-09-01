(Releads, changes to explain Fosun picked for talks)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, Sept 1 The Bank of Portugal has failed
to reach an agreement with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co in
exclusive talks over the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco and
will now open talks with the second-placed bidder.
"As no agreement has been reached, the Bank of Portugal
decided today to end those negotiations (with Anbang) and invite
the second-placed potential buyer into negotiations," the
central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
A source close to the process said China's Fosun
International had received an invitation to start
talks on buying Novo Banco. "Fosun is the one that was invited,
it has already been notified."
Novo Banco is the "good bank" carved out of Banco Espirito
Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bailout in
August 2014. BES, then Portugal's second-largest bank, collapsed
under the weight of its founding family's debts in the country's
biggest financial collapse.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco to recover
some of the money. They started the sale process in December and
opened exclusive talks with Anbang earlier in August.
Earlier, two sources had told Reuters that U.S. fund Apollo
Global Management had been invited to next negotiate
with the central bank on buying Novo Banco.
The Bank of Portugal would not say who the potential buyers
were and Anbang and Apollo did not comment. Without naming the
buyers, the central bank said the third-placed bid remained
"fully valid."
Fosun said a statement: "After the decision of Banco de
Portugal, Fosun would like to reaffirm its strong commitment to
Portugal."
Analysts have said bids for Novo Banco could be limited by
concerns about legal challenges, including those launched by
holders of commercial paper issued by the Espirito Santo group
that was sold to BES clients.
"These negotiations are always complicated because there are
risks over what comes afterwards, what comes from the Espirito
Santo Group or BES, in other words potential legal cases," said
one of the sources.
Although most of the BES rescue package came from public
funds, the capital came via the Bank Resolution Fund, the joint
responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the
sale would be incurred by banks.
Portugal holds a general election next month and the
government has been hoping to sell Novo Banco before its mandate
ends, analysts say.
Novo Banco on Monday reported a first-half loss of 251.9
million euros.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
(Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Holmes)