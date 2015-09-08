LISBON, Sept 8 China's Fosun International has started exclusive negotiations with the Bank of Portugal to buy Novo Banco, a Fosun spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Fosun is in negotiations with the central bank over Novo Banco and will make no further comments," the spokesman for Fosun in Lisbon said.

The spokesman added that news reports that Fosun is interested in buying the operation owned by Spanish bank BBVA in Portugal is "completely false."

Sources told Reuters last week that Portugal's central bank would turn to Fosun to negotiate the sale of Novo Banco after talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co failed.

The central bank has not commented on who the bidders for Novo Banco are.

Novo Banco is the 'good bank' carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bailout in August 2014.

