LISBON May 27 Portugal's Novo Banco made a first-quarter net loss of 249 million euros ($278 million) versus a loss of 118 million a year earlier, hurt by provisions and a special tax on banks, the state-rescued lender said on Friday.

The state is trying to sell Novo Banco, the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo following a 4.9-billion-euro injection of mainly public funds in 2014 when BES crumbled under the weight of its founding family's debts.

The bank reported a net operating profit of 79 million euros which it said demonstrated the "recovery capacity of Novo Banco group's activity". Net operating profit was 95 million euros a year earlier.

Operating costs fell 18 percent to 155 million euros while net interest income rose by 25 percent to 141 million.

The bank is struggling to return to a profit due to restructuring costs and risky loans.

It took 348 million euros in provisions in the first quarter including 185 million for credit, 109 million for restructuring costs and 48 million for real estate.

It said it ended the quarter with a common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio of 12.4 percent under phased-in criteria, down from 13.5 percent at the end of 2015. Fully-implemented, its solvency ratio was 10.7 percent.

Novo Banco's solvency was boosted after the central bank in late December took a controversial decision to transfer nearly 2 billion euros in bonds from Novo Banco back to "bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo, intended to plug a 1.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by an ECB stress test on Novo Banco.

The Bank of Portugal is leading the state's efforts to sell Novo Banco to recover the rescue funds. The first attempt failed last year as bids were deemed to be too low. The sale was relaunched in January.

