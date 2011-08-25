* Net income grew 50 percent to $587 million

MOSCOW, Aug 25 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMKq.L), Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, forecast a 10-15 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, when posting a 28 percent rise in second-quarter profit that was toward the top of expectations.

"Q3 sales volumes will stay largely flat quarter-on-quarter," the company said on Thursday.

"At the same time, the share of finished value-added products will increase substantially following the consolidation of foreign assets. According to our preliminary estimates, Q3 revenues will grow 10-15 percent."

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, are benefiting from their position as leading low-cost producers and Novolipetsk, or NLMK, is also growing abroad thanks to an April move to take full control of its Duferco joint venture for about $600 million.

NLMK said second-quarter net profit rose to $587 million, compared with a forecast for $560 million in a poll in which estimates were in a $500-$605 million range.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period were $837 million, above the $815 million forecast and also greater than the $774 million figure posted in the 2010 period.

Second-quarter revenues rose 26 percent to $2.98 billion, above the poll forecast for $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Dan Lalor)