MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
* Net income grew 50 percent to $587 million
* EBITDA up 43 percent to $837 million
* Sales revenue rose 26 percent to $2.98 billion
* Q3 revenues will grow 10-15 percent
* Q3 EBITDA margin expected in 20-25 percent range
MOSCOW, Aug 25 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMKq.L), Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, forecast a 10-15 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, when posting a 28 percent rise in second-quarter profit that was toward the top of expectations.
"Q3 sales volumes will stay largely flat quarter-on-quarter," the company said on Thursday.
"At the same time, the share of finished value-added products will increase substantially following the consolidation of foreign assets. According to our preliminary estimates, Q3 revenues will grow 10-15 percent."
Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, are benefiting from their position as leading low-cost producers and Novolipetsk, or NLMK, is also growing abroad thanks to an April move to take full control of its Duferco joint venture for about $600 million.
NLMK said second-quarter net profit rose to $587 million, compared with a forecast for $560 million in a poll in which estimates were in a $500-$605 million range.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period were $837 million, above the $815 million forecast and also greater than the $774 million figure posted in the 2010 period.
Second-quarter revenues rose 26 percent to $2.98 billion, above the poll forecast for $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Dan Lalor)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.