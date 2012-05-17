MOSCOW May 17 Russia's Novolipetsk Steel
said on Thursday that its first quarter net profit
reached $173 million, missing estimates as steel prices
weakened.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post
a first quarter net profit of $191 million, down from $392
million a year ago and up from $153 million in the fourth
quarter.
The company, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, also
said it expects its performance to improve in the current
quarter compared to the January-March period.
"In Q2, we expect revenue growth of 10 percent based on
continued increase in sales. We expect an EBITDA margin of
approximately 17-19 percent," the company said in a statement.
The company, also known as NLMK, said first quarter earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
reached $432 million, ab ove th e $431 million poll forecast but
also les s than the $587 million year-earlier result.
It's EBITDA margin was 14 percent.
It also said revenues were $3.09 billion, less than the
$3.13 billion poll forecast and above the $2.36 billion 2011
first quarter result.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)