MOSCOW Aug 9 Russia's second-largest steelmaker
Novolipetsk reported on Thursday a fall in
second-quarter net profit to $278 million from $587 million a
year ago and gave a negative outlook for the third quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a
net profit of $221 million.
The steelmaker, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin,
said in a statement its revenues increased to $3.3 billion from
$3.1 billion a year ago.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to $596 million from $837
million in the year-earlier period.
The company said it expected its revenue to decrease 5-10
percent quarter-on-quarter in the July through September period
amid a slowdown in demand in its export markets and volatile
macroeconomic conditions.
