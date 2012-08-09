MOSCOW Aug 9 Russia's second-largest steelmaker Novolipetsk reported on Thursday a fall in second-quarter net profit to $278 million from $587 million a year ago and gave a negative outlook for the third quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a net profit of $221 million.

The steelmaker, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said in a statement its revenues increased to $3.3 billion from $3.1 billion a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to $596 million from $837 million in the year-earlier period.

The company said it expected its revenue to decrease 5-10 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July through September period amid a slowdown in demand in its export markets and volatile macroeconomic conditions. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)