FRANKFURT, March 9 The private owners of
Austrian gaming technology group Novomatic are
working with Macquarie to prepare an initial public offering
that could value the company at more than 6 billion euros ($6.3
billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.
The Australian investment bank is acting as a socalled IPO
advisor and will help select several banks to lead the planned
listing as so-called global coordinators, they said, adding the
mandates will likely be awarded later this month.
The listing of the maker of gaming equipment and casino
management systems will likely take place in the second half of
the year in London, albeit Frankfurt remains an option.
Macquarie declined to comment, while Novomatic was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9469 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)