COPENHAGEN May 20 Novo Nordisk said
on Wednesday it rejected claims by U.S. rival Baxter
International that it had infringed patents on drugs to
treat the bleeding disorder haemophilia, the Danish company said
on Wednesday.
Baxter had said Novo Nordisk's newly launched haemophilia
drug Novoeight infringed some of its patents, prompting an
investigation from the U.S. International Trade Commision
announced on Monday.
"Novo Nordisk strongly disagrees and has asked the court to
intervene to settle the dispute," Novo Nordisk said in a
statement, referring to a case it brought in front of a New
Jersey court in March.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Holmes)