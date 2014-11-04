BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical Group unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy 15 pct tax preference
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Nov 4 Novo Nordisk A/S says: * New phase 3a data demonstrate that nine out of 10 adults with obesity lost
weight with liraglutide 3 mg * Clinical trial completers lost an average of 9.2 percent
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage: