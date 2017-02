COPENHAGEN Oct 16 Novo Nordisk A/S : * Announces the submission of regulatory application for turoctocog alfa to the

European medicines agency and the US FDA * Turoctocog alfa (NN7008) is a third-generation recombinant coagulation factor VIII in development for the prevention and treatment of people with haemophilia A, and could provide a reliable and portable treatment option. * Says in coming months, applications for regulatory approval in other countries will be submitted