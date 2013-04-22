BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
COPENHAGEN, April 22 Novo Nordisk A/S : * Says owns a total of 1.9% of its share capital * Says has as of 19 April repurchased a total of 2.8 million B-shares with
transaction value of DKK 2.75 billion
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: