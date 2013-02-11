BRIEF-Concordia International grant of treble damages further vindicates marketing rights of Donnatal Branm
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
NEW YORK Feb 11 Novo Nordisk: * U.S-traded shares down 14 percent premarket; Sanofi up 3.8 percent
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
* Shares rise as much as nearly 117 pct to $11.60 (Adds details, updates shares)
* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints