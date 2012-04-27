COPENHAGEN, April 27 The board of Danish
drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects to name its vice
chairman, Goran Ando, as the company's new chairman at next
year's annual meeting.
Ando, a 63 year-old Swedish national who is also on the
company's board, w as previously chief executive of Celltech
Group plc, executive vi ce president and head of research and
development at U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, and research and
development director of Glaxo Group in the UK.
He was first elected to the board of Novo Nordisk in 2005
and became vice chairman in 2006, the company said in a
statement on Friday.
Current Chairman Sten Scheibye said he would step down as he
has been elected to the Board of the Novo Nordisk Foundation
with a view to becoming its chairman in 2013.
Through its 100 percent-owned holding company Novo A/S, the
Novo Nordisk Foundation is the majority shareholder in Novo
Nordisk.
Earlier Friday, Novo Nordisk said it would increase the size
of its U.S. sales force by about 15 percent, hiring 500 to 600
people.
