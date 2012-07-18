COPENHAGEN, July 18 U.S. health regulators have
postponed a decision on approval of Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk's ultra-long-acting insulin degludec, from an
earlier expected date in late October, to allow for a review by
outside experts, the company said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had said in June it
would decide on a new drug application for degludec and degludec
in combination with insulin aspart on Oct. 29. But the FDA has
now said that a further advisory committee meeting will be held
on Nov. 8.
"In its communication about the advisory committee meeting
the agency has not informed Novo Nordisk of a new action date,"
Novo Nordisk said.
The company submitted the new drug applications to the FDA
on Sept. 29.
Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 0.9 percent by 0754 GMT on a
flat Copenhagen bourse.
(Reporting by John Acher)