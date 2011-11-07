BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises posts Dec-qtr profit
* Dec quarter net profit 55.1 million rupees versus loss 14.6 million rupees year ago
COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday its DegludecPlus provided superior glycaemic control compared to insulin glargine in a phase 3a trial in Japanese people with type 2 diabetes.
DegludecPlus is a combination of ultra-long-acting insulin Degludec and insulin aspar. Glargine is French drugmaker Sanofi's rival insulin, also known as Lantus.
"In addition to achieving superiority in glucose control, DegludecPlus treatment was accompanied with a trend of lower risk of hypoglycaemia," Novo Nordisk said in a statement.
The trial was a 26-week study involving 296 Japanese people with type 2 diabetes, Novo said.
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.
