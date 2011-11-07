COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday its DegludecPlus provided superior glycaemic control compared to insulin glargine in a phase 3a trial in Japanese people with type 2 diabetes.

DegludecPlus is a combination of ultra-long-acting insulin Degludec and insulin aspar. Glargine is French drugmaker Sanofi's rival insulin, also known as Lantus.

"In addition to achieving superiority in glucose control, DegludecPlus treatment was accompanied with a trend of lower risk of hypoglycaemia," Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

The trial was a 26-week study involving 296 Japanese people with type 2 diabetes, Novo said.

(Reporting by John Acher)