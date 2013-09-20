COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has received a positive opinion from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia treatment turoctocog alfa.

The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended marketing authorisation for the drug, also known as NovoEight.

Novo said it expects to receive the final marketing authorisation from the European Commission within the coming months, and expects launch in Europe early next year.

NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)