BRIEF-Huadong Medicine announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 13.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
COPENHAGEN May 17 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it had completed the first phase III trial of a haemophilia drug, N9-GP.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement that in patients given the drug, 99 percent of bleeding episodes were treated with only one infusion and two-thirds of the patients had experienced complete resolution of bleeding.
Patients had also reported an improvement in quality of life during the trial and the drug appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile, Novo said in the statement.
* Says it plans to transfer entire relative assets in manufacturing branch with net value of about 155.4 million yuan, to its wholly owned pharma unit
* Says it signed a 327.3 million won contract with a healthcare foundation to provide NK Vue KIT