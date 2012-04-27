COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk nudged up its full-year 2012 outlook on Friday after first-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent.

The world's biggest insulin producer raised guidance for 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies to 8-11 percent from a forecast of 7-11 percent, and operating profit growth, also measured in local currencies, to "at least 10 percent" from "close to 10 percent".

First-quarter operating profit rose to 6.39 billion Danish crowns ($1.13 billion) from 5.42 billion in the corresponding quarter last year, slightly below an average estimate of 6.42 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)