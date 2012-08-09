COPENHAGEN Aug 9 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after
second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on
the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern
insulins.
Novo Nordisk said it now expects full-year sales growth in
local currencies of 9 percent to 12 percent instead of a
previous forecast range of 8 percent to 11 percent, and
operating profit growth of 15 percent instead of an earlier
forecast "at least 10 percent".
The world's biggest insulin producer said phase three study
data for combination treatment IDegLira for type two diabetes
had shown the benefits of its product Tresiba in combination
with Victoza.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 7.65 billion
Danish crowns ($1.27 billion) in April-June from 5.27 billion in
the second quarter last year, beating an average 6.65 billion
crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)