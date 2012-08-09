COPENHAGEN Aug 9 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
said on Thursday it was seeing only a marginal impact
on Victoza sales from rival diabetes treatment Bydureon in
countries outside the United States.
"We are only seeing a marginal impact on Victoza sales from
Bydureon, excluding the United States," Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Brandgaard said in a webcast.
The company on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after
second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on
the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern
insulins.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh)