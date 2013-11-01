COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two insulin pens with a new dosing system, FlexTouch, that makes it easier for diabetes patients to inject insulin.

Novo, the world's biggest insulin producer, said it plans to make the insulin pens, Novolog FlexTouch and Levemir FlexTouch, available in the United States within the next year.

The FlexTouch system was approved by the European Commission in July 2011 and has been launched in several countries including the UK, Canada, Denmark and Japan.