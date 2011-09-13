COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said new data showed people with type 2
diabetes experienced improvements in controlling blood sugar
levels when using its diabetes drug Victoza early in their
treatment.
The world's biggest insulin producer said on Tuesday a
significantly higher proportion of patients reached the target
for blood sugar control when the drug was administered early in
treatment of type 2 diabetes patients who had not received
treatment before or previously only one oral anti-diabetic drug.
In a 26-week analysis, Victoza given to patients who had not
received any treatment before, or previously received only one
oral anti-diabetic drug, produced greater blood sugar efficacy
than in patients taking two or more oral anti-diabetic drugs,
Novo Nordisk said.
The data also showed early use with Victoza provided greater
clinical benefit and potential improvement in the function of
beta-cells (which produce insulin), compared with Victoza
treatment later in the disease.
"These data support the existing treatment guidelines and
highlight in a scientific manner that it makes sense using
Victoza already as a second drug," chief science officer Mads
Krogsgaard Thomsen told Reuters.
"Already, when metformin (the first drug) is no longer
enough, which is typically already during the first two to five
years of the illness," Krogsgaard Thomsen said.
Victoza is conventionally used later in the treatment, with
patients likely to use oral diabetes treatment metformin as the
first drug at the start of the treatment.
The data was presented at a Portugal conference of the
European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Novo said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)