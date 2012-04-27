(Adds details, quote)
* Q1 EBIT 6.39 bln DKK vs average forecast 6.42 bln
* Q1 revenue 17.75 bln DKK vs average forecast 18.02 bln
* Raises full-year sales, EBIT growth outlook
COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk on Friday raised its full-year 2012 outlook
after first-quarter operating profit rose, aided by strong sales
of its key modern insulins and diabetes treatment Victoza.
Sales of the modern insulins grew 17 percent to 7.87 billion
Danish crowns ($1.4 billion), slightly below an average estimate
of 7.67 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales of diabetes treatment Victoza increased 81 percent to
1.99 billion crowns, also below an average 2.28 billion crowns
estimate.
The world's biggest insulin producer raised guidance for
2012 sales growth measured in local currencies to 8-11 percent
from a previous forecast of 7-11 percent, and operating profit
growth, also measured in local currencies, to "at least 10
percent" from "close to 10 percent".
"The expectation for (2012) operating profit growth reflects
significant investments in sales and marketing including costs
related to an expansion of the US sales force in the middle of
2012," the company said in a statement.
First-quarter operating profit rose to 6.39 billion Danish
crowns from 5.42 billion in the corresponding quarter last year,
slightly below an average estimate of 6.42 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
First-quarter sales grew 13 percent year-on-year to 17.75
billion crowns, also slightly missing analysts' average 18.02
billion crowns estimate.
($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)