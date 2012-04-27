(Adds details, quote)

* Q1 EBIT 6.39 bln DKK vs average forecast 6.42 bln

* Q1 revenue 17.75 bln DKK vs average forecast 18.02 bln

* Raises full-year sales, EBIT growth outlook

COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Friday raised its full-year 2012 outlook after first-quarter operating profit rose, aided by strong sales of its key modern insulins and diabetes treatment Victoza.

Sales of the modern insulins grew 17 percent to 7.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion), slightly below an average estimate of 7.67 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales of diabetes treatment Victoza increased 81 percent to 1.99 billion crowns, also below an average 2.28 billion crowns estimate.

The world's biggest insulin producer raised guidance for 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies to 8-11 percent from a previous forecast of 7-11 percent, and operating profit growth, also measured in local currencies, to "at least 10 percent" from "close to 10 percent".

"The expectation for (2012) operating profit growth reflects significant investments in sales and marketing including costs related to an expansion of the US sales force in the middle of 2012," the company said in a statement.

First-quarter operating profit rose to 6.39 billion Danish crowns from 5.42 billion in the corresponding quarter last year, slightly below an average estimate of 6.42 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

First-quarter sales grew 13 percent year-on-year to 17.75 billion crowns, also slightly missing analysts' average 18.02 billion crowns estimate. ($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)