* Q2 EBIT 7.65 bln crowns vs forecast 6.65 bln
* Sales of diabetes drug Victoza up 83 percent
* Raises 2012 sales, EBIT growth guidance
* Says trial data from IDegLira were positive
COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
raised its full-year guidance on Thursday after a
rise in sales of diabetes drug Victoza and synthetic insulins
boosted second-quarter sales and operating profit, beating
forecasts.
Novo, the world's biggest insulin producer, said sales of
Victoza jumped 83 percent and sales of modern insulins --
synthetic rather than human hormones -- grew 23 percent, both
exceeding forecasts. The company is benefiting from a boom in
diabetes treatments linked to growing obesity rates worldwide.
"It is a very strong result which clearly exceed
expectations that were already high," said Sydbank analyst Soren
Hansen.
"A raise of outlook was expected, but even in this area the
company delivers with a bigger rise than forecast," Hansen said,
adding the share could rise as much as five percent at open.
Novo said it now expects full-year sales growth in local
currencies of 9 percent to 12 percent instead of a previous
forecast range of 8 percent to 11 percent, and operating profit
growth of 15 percent instead of an earlier forecast "at least 10
percent".
"We are very satisfied with the financial performance in the
first half of 2012, driven by a continued strong performance of
our modern insulins and Victoza," Chief Executive Lars Rebien
Sorensen said in a statement.
Novo said phase three study data for combination treatment
IDegLira for type two diabetes had shown the benefits of its
product Tresiba in combination with Victoza.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 7.65 billion
Danish crowns ($1.27 billion) in April-June from 5.27 billion in
the second quarter last year, beating an average 6.65 billion
crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales grew 21.7 percent year-on-year to 19.47 billion
crowns, also beating analysts' average 18.89 billion estimate.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by
Sophie Walker)