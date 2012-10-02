COPENHAGEN Oct 2 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said its insulin degludec had shown 43 percent lower rates of night-time low blood sugar levels than glargine from rival drugmaker Sanofi .

Novo Nordisk said in a statement the data was presented on Tuesday at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

The data had been collected in a two-year phase IIIa study, Novo Nordisk said.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)