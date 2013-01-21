* Plans to launch Tresiba in UK, Denmark in H1 2013
* Will release in other parts of Europe in 2013, 2014
* Also gets go-ahead for Ryzodeg
COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday
it got the final go-ahead from authorities to market its
long-acting diabetes drug Tresiba in Europe.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement that the European
Commission had granted marketing authorisation for Tresiba and
another insulin, Ryzodeg.
Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, has
estimated that Tresiba, the brand name for the active ingredient
degludec, could become a blockbuster drug.
A drug reaches blockbuster status when it generates more
than $1 billion in annual sales.
Novo Nordisk said it expected to launch Tresiba in Britain
and Denmark in the first half of 2013 and in other European
markets throughout the rest of this year and next. It will
launch Ryzodeg about one year after Tresiba, it said.
"These marketing authorisations constitute significant
milestones for Novo Nordisk and the treatment of diabetes," Mads
Krogsgaard Thomsen, Novo Nordisk's chief science officer said in
a statement.
Tresiba is central to Novo's aim of ending rival Sanofi's
dominance of the long-acting insulin market.
It has already been approved by regulators in Japan and is
awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA).
Last November, an advisory panel to the FDA voted to
recommend approval of Tresiba, despite signals of possible
cardiovascular risk.
The FDA rarely goes against its advisory panel's
recommendations when making its final decision.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)