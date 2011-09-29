* Novo files for FDA approval of long-acting insulins

* Drugs are for treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Sept 29 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has filed for U.S. regulatory approval of its ultra long-acting insulins, Degludec, a once-daily product, and DegludecPlus, which combines the experimental insulin with Novo's mealtime insulin, Novolog.

The company filed for European approval of the insulins, used to treat people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, on Tuesday.

Trials have shown that Degludec, formulated to provide a more steady rate of absorption, effectively lowers blood glucose levels, with less risk of triggering dangerously low blood sugar relative to traditional insulin, especially at night.

Wall Street analysts have forecast Novo's Degludec sales at $1.51 billion by 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles)