UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
COPENHAGEN May 25 Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Friday it had received a positive opinion on its recombinant factor XIII product from European regulatory authorities.
The company said in a statement that the product was the only recombinant treatment option for congenital factor XIII A-subunit deficiency, which is a rare bleeding disorder with potentially life-threatening consequences.
"Novo Nordisk expects to receive the final marketing authorisation from the European Commission within approximately two months. Following the Commission's approval, Novo Nordisk expects to launch rFXIII in Europe towards end of the year," the group added in a statement. (via Stockholm newsroom)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage:
* Marathon Pharmaceuticals Llc CEO says on CureDuchenne blog - pausing launch of EMFLAZA; says will maintain expanded access program Source text : http://bit.ly/2lDiGsN