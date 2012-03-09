COPENHAGEN, March 9 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, on Friday said it had applied for approval of an insulin treatment in Japan.

The group has applied to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, PMDA, for the approval of insulin degludec/insulin aspart for treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, it said in a statement.

"Insulin degludec/insulin aspart is the first and only soluble insulin co-formulation of two insulins - comprised of the ultra-long-acting insulin degludec and the rapid-acting insulin, NovoRapid," Novo Nordisk said.