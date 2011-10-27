COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) new 2012 guidance is relatively conservative due to uncertainties, Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard told Reuters on Thursday.

Many uncertainties and the effect of healthcare reforms have led the group to stay relatively conservative with its guidance for next year, Brandgaard said.

His remarks came after Novo Nordisk reported forecast-beating third-quarter results, which Brandgaard said were partly due to a rebound of insulin sales in the United States.

Sales of Novo's diabetes drug Victoza had not been hit by the launch of diabetes drug Bydureon in Germany and the UK from rival Eli Lilly , Brandgaard said.

(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)