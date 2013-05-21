Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
COPENHAGEN May 21 Novo A/S, the holding company of Danish insulin producer Novo Nordisk, on Tuesday said it had acquired Norwegian-based Xellia Pharmaceuticals for about $700 million.
The company has been bought from 3i and other shareholders, and Xellia will revert to Danish ownership with headquarters in Copenhagen, Novo A/S said in a statement.
Novo A/S owns about 25.5 percent of Novo Nordisk.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.