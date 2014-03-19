BRIEF-Argenx to partner with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody
* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases
COPENHAGEN, March 19 Danish pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk A/S said on Wednesday: * Reports positive results from first phase 3 trial with N8-GP, a
long-acting factor VIII for treatment of haemophilia A patients, 12 years or older * N8-GP appeared to have a safe profile and to be well tolerated * Among the 186 patients in the trial, one patient who responded well to prophylactic treatment throughout the trial developed an FVIII inhibitor. This is in line with expectations in a population of previously treated haemophilia A patients. * Novo is expecting the three remaining trials in the programme to be finalised within the next 12 months. Source text for Eikon:
* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases
* Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Hüsler will be leaving the company at the end of April 2017 to take up a new professional challenge
* Advise that it has received an additional grant of up to $3 million to its existing growth grant from Callaghan Innovation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: