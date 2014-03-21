COPENHAGEN, March 21 Danish pharmaceutical company
Novo Nordisk A/S said on Friday:
* Diabetes products Tresiba and Victoza receive positive
opinions from The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) for label updates expanding indications for use in adults
with type 2 diabetes
* Once the European Commission approves the label expansion,
physicians will be able to prescribe Tresiba, the once-daily,
long-acting basal insulin in combination with GLP-1 receptor
agonists, such as Victoza.
* Similarly, Victoza, the once-daily human glucagon-like
peptide-1 (GLP-1 analogue), can be prescribed in combination
with a basal insulin.
