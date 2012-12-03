COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday
its Ryzodeg insulin had passed the first review by an advisory
committee to the health ministry in Japan.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement it expected to receive
marketing authorisation for the treatment from the Ministry
within a few months.
Price negotiations for another insulin, degludec, continued
and were expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013,
the company said in the statement, adding the exact launch
timing for Ryzodeg would be decided after a price listing for
degludec.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)