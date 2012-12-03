COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday its Ryzodeg insulin had passed the first review by an advisory committee to the health ministry in Japan.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement it expected to receive marketing authorisation for the treatment from the Ministry within a few months.

Price negotiations for another insulin, degludec, continued and were expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013, the company said in the statement, adding the exact launch timing for Ryzodeg would be decided after a price listing for degludec.

