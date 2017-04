COPENHAGEN May 4 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday it would invest 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($225 million) in new haemophilia treatment manufacturing facility in Denmark.

The facility is expected to be approved and fully operational in 2020, it said.

