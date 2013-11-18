BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017-18 profit of EGP 82 million
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
COPENHAGEN Nov 18 NovoEight, a haemophilia drug made by Denmark's Novo Nordisk, is a step closer to marketing approval in Japan after it passed a review by the country's drugs committee.
Novo, the world's biggest insulin producer, said in a statement on Monday that it expects to receive marketing authorisation within a few months.
The remaining step in the regulatory process is an official approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, to which the Committee on Drugs serves as an advisory body. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: