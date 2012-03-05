BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted Glatopa
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer
COPENHAGEN, March 5 A U.S. law firm has filed a $70 million lawsuit in a federal court against Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on behalf of current and former sales representatives who alleged that the company failed to pay overtime compensation, the firm said.
Sanford Wittels & Heisler, LLP said in a statement on Monday it had filed a class and collective action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of two plaintiffs and a class of sales representatives currently or formerly employed by Novo Nordisk.
"The complaint demands $70 million in overtime pay and charges that Novo willfully fails to pay the (sales representatives) overtime wages as required by New York and federal law," Sanford Wittels & Heisler said.
Novo Nordisk officials had no immediate comment.
A California law firm filed a suit against Novo Nordisk in July on behalf of drug sales representatives who alleged that the company failed to pay them overtime pay. (Reporting by John Acher)
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer
Feb 17 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
* Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI(tm) (brexpiprazole) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults