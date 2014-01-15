COPENHAGEN Jan 15 Danish pharmaceuticals company Novo Nordisk has asked its IT subsidiary NNIT to investigate the possibility of a separate listing of the business on the Copenhagen stock exchange, Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen, NNIT said on Wednesday.

NNIT has hired Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, formerly at Danish utility DONG Energy, as its new chief financial officer in connection with the investigation. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Goodman)