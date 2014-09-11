(Adds material from panel meeting, background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Novo Nordisk's
drug liraglutide is safe and effective enough to warrant
approval for use in chronically obese patients with at least one
weight-related health issue, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.
The panel voted 14 to 1 to recommend the drug, which is
already approved to treat diabetes under the brand name Victoza.
It would be sold under the name Saxenda if approved for obesity
by the FDA. According to analysts, it could generate $1 billion
in revenue for the company.
The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its
advisory panels. Just before the vote, Novo Nordisk shares
rose 1.8 percent to $46.78 in trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
In a study, half of obese patients given a daily 3 mg
injection lost at least 5 percent of body weight, while 22
percent lost more than 10 percent. The drug is proposed for use
in patients who also have at least one other weight-related
condition, such as hypertension.
The lone opposition vote came from Dr. David Kelsen of the
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who said the research
did not allay concerns about the potential for increased cancer
risks. "Until that information is available, there is a risk of
uncertainty," he said.
An FDA report released on Tuesday noted an imbalance in the
number of breast malignancies among women who took the drug but
said the available data neither supports nor denies the
potential role of the drug in cancer promotion or progression.
The drug is also associated with higher resting heart rates
and gallbladder-related problems.
Some panelists found little reason to worry about elevated
risks but agreed that more study would be welcome, given that
patients were studied for only 52 weeks.
"Overall, there is a benefit," said Dr. William Hiatt of the
University of Colorado School of Medicine. "If you lose weight
in this manner, patients can report an improvement in their
quality of life and in their physical functioning."
Panel members heard from 20 public witnesses. Two cautioned
against recommendation, saying long-term cardiovascular and
cancer risks have not been adequately assessed, particularly for
blacks and Hispanics, who are vulnerable to obesity.
Others, including some tearful obesity suffers, urged the
committee to favor liraglutide in hopes of delivering an
effective therapy for people who are unable to control their
weight through diet and exercise.
More than one-third of American adults are obese, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Excess
weight is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and
certain cancers. But safe treatments remain elusive.
If approved, Saxenda would compete with Vivus Inc's
Qsymia and Belviq from Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc and
Eisai. It would also compete with a new drug from
Orexigen Inc that was approved on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting Toni Clarke; Editing by David Gregorio
and Dan Grebler)