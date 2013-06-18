BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
June 18 A U.S. appeals court found the patent on Novo Nordisk's Prandin diabetes drug in combination with metformin to be invalid, paving the way for introduction of a generic version of the medicine, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.
In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed a district court ruling handed down in 2011, the company said.
Novo said it still believes the patent to be valid and was reviewing the ruling.
Prandin, known chemically as repaglinide, and its combination with the commonly prescribed type 2 diabetes drug metformin, sold as PrandiMet, had sales of about $200 million in 2012 for Novo, one of the world's top manufacturers of diabetes treatments.
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.