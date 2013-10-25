BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017-18 profit of EGP 82 million
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
LONDON Oct 25 The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that some batches of Novo Nordisk's insulin products NovoMix 30 FlexPen and Penfill were being recalled because they might contain the wrong amount of insulin.
Due to a manufacturing problem during the filling of the cartridges, some contained too many or too few insulin units per millilitre, it said.
Only a very small proportion of cartridges - 0.14 percent - contain a wrong amount but in those affected the level of insulin may vary between 50 percent and 150 percent of the labelled dose.
The EU regulator said patients using products from the affected batches should be switched to supplies from unaffected batches or alternative treatments.
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: