COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk was visited by authorities at its production unit in Tianjin in China on Aug. 1, Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said at a press briefing.

"One of our local premises in Tianjin was visited by the local administration for industry and commerce ... and we were asked to provide information regarding our operations in China," Brandgaard said.

"We have not been informed, and are not otherwise aware, that Novo Nordisk is part of an ongoing government investigation in China," he said.

A number of drug companies are under investigation in the wake of a bribery scandal in the country. (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Holmes)