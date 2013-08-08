COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter
operating profit exceeded forecasts, aided by sales growth of
diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulin.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.59 billion
Danish crowns ($1.53 billion) in April-June from 7.65 billion in
the second quarter last year, above an average 8.27 billion
crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The world's biggest insulin producer raised its previous
forecast for 2013 sales growth in local currencies to 11-13
percent from 9-11 percent. Operating profit growth was increased
to 12-15 percent from around 10 percent, in local currencies.
($1 = 5.5985 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Elizabeth Piper)